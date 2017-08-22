Ump Wendelstedt being treated for concussion-like symptoms

CLEVELAND — Plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt is being treated for concussion-like symptoms after being struck in the mask.

Wendelstedt will not work the remainder of Cleveland's series against the Boston Rex Sox after he was hit flush on the protective mask by Boston reliever Joe Kelly on Monday night.

He was squatting behind catcher Christian Vazquez, who failed to stop Kelly's fastball and it hit Wendelstedt, who dropped to one knee. He was quickly assisted by Vazquez, the other umpires and an Indians trainer.

Wendelstedt stayed in the game for the remainder of the sixth inning. At the start of the seventh, he met with the other crew members and Cleveland's trainer before leaving.

Second base umpire Alan Porter took Wendelstedt's place behind the plate. Pat Hoberg has replaced Wendelstedt for the final three games in the series.

The 46-year-old Wendelstedt has been umping in the majors since 1999. His late father, Harry, was a major league umpire for 33 years.

