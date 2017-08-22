Waiting game: Browns' Jackson close to choosing starting QB

CLEVELAND — Browns coach Hue Jackson is pushing his starting quarterback competition to the limit.

Jackson said Tuesday he'll likely announce his starting QB for the season opener against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, ending a competition that began at the start of training camp and has gone past the midway point of the exhibition schedule.

Brock Osweiler and rookie DeShone Kizer are the front-runners for the job, which has seemingly been up for grabs at the start of every season in Cleveland.

Osweiler, acquired in a March trade from Houston, didn't do anything to badly damage his chances during his start in Monday night's win over the New York Giants. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 25 yards and had a tipped pass intercepted.

Kizer scored on a sneak, but the second-round pick was sacked twice and didn't look sharp against New York's starters.

Jackson did announce that linebacker Tank Carder needs season-ending knee surgery.

___