49ers S Jimmie Ward returns from hamstring injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward has been taken off the physically unable to perform list after missing nearly four weeks of practice with a hamstring injury.
Ward was cleared to return on Wednesday and took part in practice on a limited basis. Ward hurt his hamstring doing the conditioning test on July 27 and has been sidelined ever since.
Ward is a key part of San Francisco's
"Of course we would like to," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "But, I have really no expectations for that. We'll see how he looks today. I'm hoping we do a little bit more on Thursday and I think we'll have a better idea after two practices."
Ward, who has played both cornerback and safety in his three seasons, has two career interceptions and 20 passes
He is being counted on to man the critical free safety position in this
"I was really excited to get him to camp here," Shanahan said. "I know it hasn't gone the way he's wanted with his unfortunate injury. I know I'm excited, I think everyone's excited and I know he is. So, I look forward to getting him out there today."
The 49ers also signed defensive lineman Sen'Derrick Marks to a one-year deal. Marks was originally a second-round pick by Tennessee in 2009. He spent his first four seasons with the Titans before playing the past four years in Jacksonville. Marks has 19 sacks in 103 career games.
Niners defensive
"I know that
Marks adds more depth on the line for San Francisco. Starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has missed time in camp with an ankle injury but was back at practice on a limited basis Wednesday.
