Canada's Peter Polansky advances to second round of US Open qualifying
NEW YORK — Canada's Peter Polansky defeated Russia's Konstantin Kravchuk 6-3, 7-6 (5) in first-round qualifying play Wednesday at the US Open.
Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., needed one hour 22 minutes to complete the victory. Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., Toronto's Brayden Schnur and Montreal's Francoise Abanda were scheduled to play later Wednesday.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won their opening matches Tuesday.
The 69th-ranked Shapovalov is seeded second in the qualifying draw after his breakout performance at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. The 18-year-old defeated Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro en route to a semifinal appearance.
Qualifying continues through Friday. Main draw play begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
