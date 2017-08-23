Jets sign TE Brandon Barnes, release WR Marquess Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed tight end Brandon Barnes and released wide receiver Marquess Wilson.

Barnes was waived by Detroit on Aug. 9 after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in April. He had 29 catches for 436 yards and six touchdowns in his college career.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Barnes was added after an undisclosed injury to tight end Jason Vander Laan during practice on Tuesday.

Wilson, signed by the Jets in June, had 56 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns in four seasons with Chicago.

