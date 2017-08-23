Mayweather, McGregor meet press before Saturday fight in Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are in Las Vegas for their final press conference before Saturday night’s big fight.

Mayweather, a veteran American boxer with a 49-0 record, will face McGregor, the feisty mixed martial arts fighter from Ireland, in a boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena.

Tensions between the two competitors are high following five intense press conferences in three countries last month. Both parties have thrown racist and homophobic slurs in the past, gotten in each other’s faces, and thrown things at each other, including money.

McGregor, 29, is considered to be an underdog in this fight and holds a 21-3 fight record. He was the first fighter in UFC history to be champion in two separate weight classes simultaneously and is currently the lightweight champion of the world.

Mayweather, 40, is the world’s richest athlete and has come out of retirement for the fight. He will attempt to bring his unblemished record up to 50 wins.