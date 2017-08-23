MLS Capsules

TORONTO — Sebastian Giovinco, Nicolas Hasler and Jozy Altidore scored and MLS-leading Toronto FC beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Wednesday night to run its unbeaten streak to eight games and remain undefeated at home this season.

Playing in front of a capacity crowd of 28,645 fans at BMO Field, Toronto improved to 15-3-8 and 10-0-3 at home. With eight games left in the regular season, the Reds — who haven't lost since a 3-1 setback in Dallas on July 1 — remain on pace for the most points in MLS history. Toronto has 53 points, 15 shy of the league record set by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1998.

Giovinco scored his 13th goal of the season on a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box in the 10th minute, curling a shot over the defensive wall and into the top right corner. Hasler scored in the 30th minute off a corner kick from Victor Vasquez, and Altidore connected in the 57th.

Philadelphia dropped to 8-12-6.

DYNAMO 3, FC DALLAS 3, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Erick Torres scored his 13th and 14th goals to break Houston's season record and help the Dynamo rally for the tie with FC Dallas.

Torres tied the game — and broke a tie with Brian Ching for the club record — in the 86th minute after Mauro Manotas' shot deflected off the cross bar. The Texas rivals tied in all three of their matches this season.

Torres also scored in the 71st, and assisted on Vicente Sanchez's goal in the opening minute.

Tesho Akindele, Maynor Figueroa and Maximilliano Urruti scored in a six-minute span for Dallas (9-6-9) late in the first half and early in the second.

Torres drew Houston (10-8-8) within one when he took a feed from Romell Quioto at the top of the box, dribbled in and slid the ball into the corner.

CREW 2, GALAXY 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ola Kamara scored in the 45th minute and Justin Meram iced it in the 90th minute in Columbus' victory over Los Angeles.

Pedro Santos threaded a pass through four defenders and Kamara redirected the ball from the centre of the box past Jon Kempin. Kamara leads the Crew (12-12-3) with 13 goals.

Zack Steffen picked up his seventh shutout without making a save. Los Angeles had just five shots. It has the longest winless streak in MLS at nine games and has lost four straight on the road for the first time since 2008.

The Galaxy (6-13-5) had a goal early in the first half negated by an offside call.

Meram locked it up in the opening seconds of stoppage time. Taking a one-touch feed from Kekuta Manneh, Meram split two defenders and finished high for his 11th goal.

Columbus had just one win and two draws in its previous nine games with Los Angeles.

D.C. UNITED 1, ATLANTA UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta United defender Michael Parkhurst deflected the ball into his own goal in the 46th minute, the only goal in D.C. United's victory.

Lloyd Sam raced to save a ball on the end line and clipped it to find Russell Canouse's head at the far post. Canouse placed his open header in front of the goal and it deflected off Parkhurst's right side.