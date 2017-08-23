Motter replaces injured Cano, lifts Mariners past Braves 9-6

ATLANTA — Taylor Motter replaced an injured Robinson Cano and gave Seattle the lead with a two-run single in the eighth inning, lifting the Mariners over the Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Cano had two doubles before leaving with tightness in his left hamstring in the third.

Kyle Seager added a three-run homer in the eighth inning off Dan Winkler.

After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter's single to centre field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.