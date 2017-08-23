Timeline of Billy Payne's years as Augusta National chairman

A look at key moments involving Billy Payne during his 11 years as chairman at Augusta National Golf Club:

1989 — Plays Augusta National for the first time as a guest of Charlie Yates.

1997 — Invited to join the club, one year after he concludes his work bringing the Summer Olympics to Atlanta.

2000 — Appointed media chairman of the Masters.

May 5, 2006 — Appointed the sixth chairman of Augusta National and the Masters.

2007 — Changes criteria for Masters by restoring tradition of inviting winners of PGA Tour events that offer full FedEx Cup points.

2008 — Creates new seating area on the hill left of the 16th green that provides space for 2,500 fans. ESPN becomes a broadcast partner for weekday rounds, including the first live broadcast of the Par 3 Tournament.

2009 — Announces the creation, with the R&A, of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. Uses land acquired across the street from the club to build free parking for spectators.

2010 — The Masters is produced and broadcast live in 3-D. Official opening on an 18-acre practice facility.

2011 — An additional hour of television coverage is added to the Masters.

2012 — Augusta National invites Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore as its first female members.

2013 — Announces the formation, with the USGA and PGA of America, of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship. Official opening of Berckmans Place, a state-of-the-art hospitality area beyond the fifth fairway.

2014 — Eisenhower Tree on the 17th hole is removed after being severely damaged by an ice storm. Announces the creation, with the R&A and USGA, of the Latin America Amateur Championship.

2016 — The first live 4K broadcast of a sporting event in the United States takes place, featuring action from Amen Corner.

2017 — Opening of new tournament headquarters and press building.