Canada remains undefeated at wheelchair basketball Americas Cup

CALI, Colombia — Ben Moronchuk scored 17 points to lead Canada past Costa Rica 86-29 on Thursday at the wheelchair basketball Americas Cup.

Nik Goncin added 14 points while Bo Hedges had 10 for the Canadians (2-0).

In women's action, Arinn Young led Canada with 27 points in a 62-42 victory over Brazil.

Cindy Ouellet chipped in with 12 points for the Canadians, who also remained undefeated at 2-0.

"We didn't play what we had predicted in the first half, we had a good challenge and Brazil was a good team," said Canadian head coach Marc Antoine Ducharme. "We came back strong in the second half and the ladies played very strong after refocusing and regrouping as a team."

The Canadian men next play Venezuela in round robin action while the women take on the United States. Both games are on Friday.

