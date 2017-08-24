ESPN Radio host out of Wyoming jail, court date set
JACKSON, Wyo. — ESPN Radio host Ryen Russillo has been released from jail after being arrested on a criminal trespass charge in a Wyoming resort town.
Officials say the 42-year-old host of "The Ryen Russillo Show" was released from the Teton County Jail in Jackson about 7 p.m. Wednesday after posting $250 bail.
The Jackson Municipal Court has scheduled his case for Sept. 13. A court official says no attorney for Russillo has been listed.
Russillo of West Hartford, Connecticut, was charged with
Police found the man in a bedroom but there was no evidence of forced entry.
ESPN has declined to comment other than to say the network is looking into the matter.