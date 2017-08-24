Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile senior Hall of Fame finalists
CANTON, Ohio — Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer have been picked as the senior finalists for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
The seniors committee selected Brazile and Kramer on Thursday. A senior nominee must have completed his career at least 25 years ago and will need at least 80
Brazile went to seven Pro Bowls and was a member of the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1970s as a linebacker with the Houston Oilers.
Kramer helped Green Bay win five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls, and the guard was voted to both the 1960s All-Decade team and the NFL's 50th Anniversary team in 1969.
