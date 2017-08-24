Man United to begin League Cup defence v Burton in 3rd round
BEIJING — Manchester United will begin the
The official draw for the third round was staged in the Chinese capital on Thursday, before dawn in Britain.
Manchester City, the 2014 winners, will play away at West Brom, while eight-time winner Liverpool travels to Leicester.
In other third-round matches, Chelsea will host Nottingham Forest and Everton is at home to Sunderland.
The draw was held in Beijing as part of a push to increase the competition's exposure in Asia. The first-round draw was made in Thailand.