Mets' Conforto dislocates shoulder after swinging at

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder Thursday, collapsing and writhing in pain after swinging at a pitch.

The All-Star slugger was hurt in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, yet another blow to a team beset by injuries all season and now out of contention.

With two out and runners on first and second, Conforto swung through a 95 mph fastball by Robbie Ray. Conforto instantly collapsed and grabbed his shoulder. He stayed down for about 40 seconds before being helped to his feet by manager Terry Collins, trainer Ray Ramirez and a member of the coaching staff.

Brandon Nimmo replaced Conforto and was called out on strikes. Arizona was ahead 2-1 at the time.