Panel repair work continuing on Minnesota Vikings stadium
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are repairing exterior panels on U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their second season in the facility.
The $1.1 billion stadium in downtown Minneapolis was completed more than a year ago, but workers are still fixing panels in about half a dozen spots.
The durability of the panels has long been a concern. Panels came loose during storms in July 2016 and last March. Earlier this year, water seeped through and created puddles in various places.
Finance & Commerce reports that about 10
The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says the repairs are covered under warranty, and there is no cost to taxpayers.
