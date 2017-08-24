Receiver DeVier Posey returning to Argos offence in time for game versus Calgary

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are getting another offensive weapon back.

Receiver DeVier Posey will be in Toronto's lineup Saturday night when it visits the Calgary Stampeders.

Posey had been on the six-game injured list with a lower-body ailment.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound Posey had 19 catches for 280 yards and two TDs in Toronto's first three games.