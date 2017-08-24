Savarino, Rusnak, Movsisyan each score in 2nd half, RSL wins

SANDY, Utah — Jefferson Savarino, Albert Rusnak and Yura Movsisyan scored in the second half to help Real Salt Lake beat the 10-man San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Luis Silva opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake (9-13-5) in the 29th minute. He raced down Rusnak's long pass on a counter attack and split the legs of Andrew Tarbell from the corner of the 6-yard box. Savarino made it 2-0 in the 68th minute when he curled in a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Rusnak redirected Joao Plata's cross in the 80th minute for his sixth goal of the season and Movsisyan scored on a breakaway in stoppage time.

San Jose (9-11-6) has lost six straight games away from home, going 2-10-1 on the road this season.