Canada's women's water polo team through to Universiade quarter-finals

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Elyse Lemay-Lavoie scored five goals, while Shae Fournier added four to lead Canada's women's water polo team to a convincing 24-5 victory over Great Britain at the Summer Universiade on Friday.

"This game was a good way to start preparing for the elimination play," said Clara Vulpisi. "We started off slow but by sticking to the game plan and working together, we were able to achieve the result that we wanted."

The Canadians face the United States in Saturday's quarter-finals.

Canada's men's water polo team edged South Africa 7-6 to advance to the 9-12 bracket. Sean Spooner led the Canadians in scoring with a hat trick.

Aiyanna Stiverne narrowly missed the track and field medal podium, finishing fourth in the 400 metres, while Benjamin Ayesu Attah was fifth in the men's 400 final. Cole Peterson raced to 10th in the men's 1,500 metres, while James Turner, who was third after Day 1 of the decathlon, had a rough start to Day 2 to finish 12th.

In the pool, Katerine Savard finished sixth in the 200-metre freestyle, while Canada's men's 4x200 free relay was seventh.

Canada's men's and women's basketball teams both suffered losses. The women lost their quarter-final 76-67 to host Taiwan.

"The place was jammed and every time they scored you couldn't even hear yourself think — it was insane," Alison Keough said of the loud crowd.

The women face the United States in one of Saturday's 5-8th place games.

Canada's men's team dropped an 85-73 decision to Germany in its final pool play game.

Both volleyball teams lost — the men were beaten 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-16) by Iran, while the women dropped a 3-1 decision to the Czech Republic (20-25, 25-14, 12-25, 17-25).