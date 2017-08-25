Canada wins third-straight relay gold at FINA world junior championships

INDIANAPOLIS — Canada captured its third-straight relay gold at the FINA world junior championships with a win in the 4x100-metre freestyle on Friday.

Ruslan Gaziev, Alexander Pratt, Taylor Ruck and Olympic star Penny Oleksiak finished in three minutes 26.65 seconds to defend Canada's title in the event.

"The mixed 4x100 free relay was our toughest challenge to win. We knew we had to have our male swimmers swim their best times or we wouldn't have had a chance to win," Swimming Canada coach Ken McKinnon said.

"We're really pleased with the best times from both boys, who showed up and did what they needed to do. That allowed Ruck and Oleksiak to come in and finish the job."

Canada won its first gold on Wednesday in the women's 4x200-metre freestyle before another win on Thursday in the 4x100-metre mixed medley.

Ruck earned her 10th career world junior medal, which is tops all-time amongst Canadians. Oleksiak won her ninth.