DeGrom strikes out 10; Mets down Nationals 4-2

WASHINGTON — Jacob deGrom had 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings against Washington's makeshift lineup, and the New York Mets beat the Nationals 4-2 on Friday.

DeGrom (14-7) allowed one run on five hits. He upped his strikeout total to 201 this season by fanning the side in the seventh.

Matt Reynolds and Dominic Smith drove in runs during the eighth for a 3-0 lead.

Adam Lind homered in the ninth off AJ Ramos, who then loaded the bases with one out on a hit and two walks. Ramos retired Howie Kendrick and Andrew Stevenson to earn his 24th save in 26 opportunities.

A.J. Cole (1-4) allowed one run and four hits over six innings for Washington.

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left in the first inning with a right hamstring strain.

Both teams fielded unfamiliar lineups because of numerous injuries. There were also nicknames on the back of jerseys as part of Major League Baseball's Players Weekend.

Daniel "Murph" Murphy, the only member of Washington's Opening Day lineup who started Friday, went 0 for 4.

The NL East-leading Nationals returned home following a 5-2 road trip that concluded with an 11-inning win at Houston on Thursday night.

DeGrom allowed 10 runs in 13 2/3 innings over his previous two starts, both losses. Against the Nationals, "Jake" kept Washington scoreless until Adrian Sanchez's two-out RBI single in the eighth.

New York scored in the first on Asdrubal "Chiquitin" Cabrera's RBI single. Smith's grounder up the middle could have driven in another run, but the ball caromed off second base umpire Andy Fletcher, who immediately ruled the play dead.

Cespedes pulled up while rounding third on the play. He immediately began hobbling and struggled to put weight on his right leg until reaching home plate. Reynolds replaced Cespedes and returned to third, loading the bases.

Cole, recalled from Triple-A Syracuse for the start, got out of the jam with consecutive strikeouts. He struck out eight, matching his career high.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot in right arm) was activated from the 60-day disabled list. . Mets manager Terry Collins did not have an update on OF Michael Conforto, who suffered a season-ending dislocation and tear of his left shoulder Thursday against Arizona. "I just hope that (Conforto) comes out of this and resumes his pursuit to be one of the best players in baseball," Collins said. . David Wright (cervical disc herniation) played five innings at third base for Single-A St. Lucie at Palm Beach on Friday. He went 1-3 with a single and a fielding error.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (neck inflammation) tossed a bullpen session before Friday's game. Scherzer (12-5, 2.25 ERA) could return from the DL to start on Sunday. ... Washington opened a roster spot for Cole by optioning C Pedro Severino to Triple-A Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (5-5, 5.65 ERA) allowed seven earned runs and 11 hits in five innings at Washington on June 15.

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (12-5, 2.39) is 3-0 with a 0.46 ERA in three August starts.

___