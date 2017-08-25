High school says tweet about shanks was a misunderstanding

NEPTUNE, N.J. — A New Jersey high school official says a tweet urging girls' soccer players to bring shanks to a game against a school with many black and Hispanic students was a misunderstanding.

The tweet before the St. John Vianney High School game read: "Everyone come support the home team @ 10:00 for our first scrimmage vs Neptune! #bringyourshanks."

The tweet has since been deleted, but not before Neptune High School parents took to social media to express their anger and offence .

The athletic director at St. John Vianney in Holmdel says he's sorry about what happened.

Richard Lamberson tells the Asbury Park Press the hashtag was referring to a soccer term, not a makeshift knife used by prison inmates. He notes the tweet came from an account that wasn't school sanctioned.

