Injured Wallabies lock Coleman to miss Bledisloe Cup test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Wallabies lock Adam Coleman has been forced to withdraw from Saturday's Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks because of a shoulder injury.

Captain Michael Hooper described Coleman's withdrawal as a "huge blow" to the Wallabies, who were beaten 54-34 in last weekend's series opener.

Hooper said, "We found out this morning. We know he was pushing to the last minute to get right."