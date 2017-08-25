Judge throws out Crawford jail sentence in body shop dispute
OMAHA, Neb. — World boxing champion Terence Crawford has had his 90-day jail sentence overturned, though he still will be on two years' probation for two
Douglas County District Judge Kimberly Miller Pankonin ruled on Thursday that the jail sentence imposed by a lower court judge was excessive.
Crawford was found guilty of disorderly conduct and damage to property for his actions in response to a billing dispute at the body shop where one of his vehicles was painted. Crawford was accused of damaging a hydraulic lift in an incident captured on a surveillance video.
Crawford knocked out Julius Indongo in Lincoln last Saturday to win all four world championship belts in the 140-pound division.