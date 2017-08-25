Redskins' Brown responds to trash talk from Eagles' Johnson

ASHBURN, Va. — Redskins linebacker Zach Brown isn't taking too kindly to some trash talk from Eagles lineman Lane Johnson.

Philadelphia's starting right tackle wrote on The Players' Tribune that the Eagles are going to "whup" Washington in Week 1. Brown responded on Twitter when he was alerted to those comments.

"They are some new boys in town and we don't need PEDs to win," Brown tweeted . "But just for u, 53 will be seeing you!"

Johnson was suspended 10 games last season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers. Johnson believes the suspension lit a fire under him.

Now his comments have lit a fire under the Redskins. Brown told CSN-Mid Atlantic that what Johnson said was "insulting," though on Friday he seemed ready to move on from the spat — for now.

"At the end of the day, he's going for his team. I'm going for mine," Brown said. "It's good, friendly competition. That's what it is. I ain't got nothing else to say about that."

After the Eagles' preseason game Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins, Johnson said it was "all in good fun," but didn't back down from his comments.

"Who wants to be soft with a division opponent?" Johnson said . "Has that ever been the mentality here? No. Nobody likes the Cowboys. Nobody likes the Redskins."

Brown is one of several new players on Washington's defence , along with safety D.J. Swearinger, nose tackle Phil Taylor and rookies Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson. The Redskins and Eagles play twice in the first seven weeks of the season.

"We play them two times a year," Brown said. "At the end of the day, you've still got to play ball."

___