Veron scores 1st career PK, Red Bulls tie NYCFC in derby
HARRISON, N.J. — Second-half substitute Gonzalo Veron scored in the 70th minute on his first career penalty kick and the New York Red Bulls tied New York City FC 1-1 on Friday night in the Hudson River Derby.
New York (12-10-3) won the first four regular-season games against NYC (14-7-5), but the Red Bulls have lost three of the last five, including two this season.
Maximiliano Moralez opened the scoring in the 56th minute for NYC. He got behind the
Veron's penalty kick followed NYC's soft contact with Sacha Kljestan just inside the 18-yard box.