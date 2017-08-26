Sports

Broch Larsen, Martin take over lead in CP Women's Open; Henderson tied for 6th

Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark reacts after finishing the third round play at the Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Ottawa on Saturday, August 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Nicole Broch Larsen and Mo Martin finished the third round at 10 under for a tie atop the leaderboard on Saturday at the CP Women's Open.

In Gee Chun, who led after two rounds, was alone in third at 9 under.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., fired a course-record 8-under 63 to rocket up the leaderboard to enter into a tie for sixth at 7 under.

Brittany Marchand (72) of Orangeville, Ont., finished the day tied at 1 under.

