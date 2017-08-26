Bundesliga: Neuer eases back into action in Bayern win

BERLIN — Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had an easy return to action as his Bayern Munich won at Werder Bremen 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scored both late goals in three minutes to help Bayern to a 16th successive win over Bremen.

It was Neuer's first match since breaking his foot against Real Madrid in April, and the 'keeper was never really troubled.

Bayern's dominance finally paid off in the 72nd minute. Substitute Kingsley Coman did well on the right before rolling the ball across for Lewandowski to back-heel in for a cheeky finish.

Lewandowski's second shortly after came from a shot which flew between the legs of Bremen defender Robert Bauer and goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka.