Hull retain rugby league's Challenge Cup for first time

LONDON — Marc Sneyd's kicking masterclass helped Hull to successfully defend the Challenge Cup for the first time with an 18-14 victory over Wigan at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Hull previously won the 120-year-old Cup three times before last year but never managed to retain it.

John Bateman gave Wigan a fourth-minute lead only for Fetuli Talanoa and Mahe Fonua to touch down from Sneyd kicks to swing a gripping first half Hull's way.

Oliver Gildart crossed to leave the Warriors 12-10 down at the break but it was all Hull after the restart, with Fonua squeezing over in the corner to give the Black and Whites breathing space.

Joe Burgess scored to set up a grandstand finish and then had another ruled out in the final minute as Hull hung on to edge a thrilling final.