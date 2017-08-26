Kamara, Mensah lift Crew to 2-1 win over FC Dallas
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ola Kamara and Jonathan Mensah scored second-half goals and the Columbus Crew beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight home victory.
Kamara opened the scoring in the 50th minute with his 14th, and Mensah made it 2-0 in the 71st with his first.
Federico Higuain slotted the ball forward to Hector Jimenez for a
Columbus (13-12-3) has won six of seven at home, outscoring the visitors 15-5.
FC Dallas' Walker Zimmerman scored on a header off Javier Morales's corner kick in the 78th minute for his first goal.
Dallas (9-7-9) is winless in its last six games.