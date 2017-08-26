Kayla Sanchez, Faith Knelson win silver medals at FINA world junior championships

INDIANAPOLIS — Kayla Sanchez and Faith Knelson each won silver medals on Saturday at the FINA world junior championships.

Sanchez came second in the 200-metre individual medley in two minutes 12.64 seconds. Miku Kojima of Japan won the race.

Knelson swam to a silver in the 100 breaststroke after touching the wall in 1:07.47. Ireland's Mona McSharry won the race in 1:07.10 while American Zoe Bartel took bronze. It's the first time a Canadian has won a medal in the event at the world junior championships.

The 15-year-old had also won silver in the 50 breaststroke on Thursday.

Rebecca Smith captured Canada's third medal of the day with a bronze in the 50 butterfly. The Red Deer, Alta., native finished in 26.22 seconds. Japan's Rikako Ikee won in 25.46 and Sweden's Sara Junevik was second in 26.18.

The Canadians have won 10 medals over the first four days of competition. Canada's best performance at the world junior championships came in 2011 when it won 14 medals.