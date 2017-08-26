Leandro's late goal lifts Kashima over Cerezo in J-League

OSAKA, Japan — Brazilian forward Leandro scored with three minutes left in regulation time on Saturday as Kashima Antlers beat Cerezo Osaka 1-0 away to maintain its lead in the J-League.

Leandro claimed his sixth goal of the season with a right-foot strike from around 20 metres (yards).

The defending champions improved to 52 points, five ahead of Yokohama F Marinos which beat FC Tokyo 1-0 after a late goal by Hugo Vieira.

Third-placed Kashiwa Reysol earned a point after a 1-1 draw with Albirex Niigata, while Gamba Osaka defeated Sagan Tosu 3-1.