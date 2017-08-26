MLS Capsules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ola Kamara and Jonathan Mensah scored second-half goals and the Columbus Crew beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight home victory.

Kamara opened the scoring in the 50th minute with his 14th, and Mensah made it 2-0 in the 71st with his first.

Federico Higuain slotted the ball forward to Hector Jimenez for a centring pass to Kamara, and Kamara picked up his 30th MLS goal with a nice touch from close range. Mensah scored on a leaping header off Federico Higuain's free kick.

Columbus (13-12-3) has won six of seven at home, outscoring the visitors 15-5.

FC Dallas' Walker Zimmerman scored on a header off Javier Morales's corner kick in the 78th minute for his first goal. Dallas (9-7-9) is winless in its last six games.

WHITECAPS 2, ORLANDO CITY 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brek Shea scored the winner for Vancouver against his former Orlando City teammates.

Erik Hurtado gathered in a turnover at midfield and turned upfield before feeding the ball left to Shea, traded to Vancouver before the season. Shea dribbled in and chipped the ball over Joe Bendik in the 53rd minute for his third goal.

The Whitecaps (11-9-5) opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Nicolas Mezquida's long free kick went in off Orlando defender Tommy Redding's head.

After coming on at halftime, Cyle Larin put Orlando on the board with his 10th goal, heading home a cross from Yoshimar Yotun in the 62nd minute. Orlando (8-11-7) is winless in its last six home games.

D.C. UNITED 1, REVOLUTION 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored off a volley from close range in the 71st minute and D.C. United beat New England for their third straight victory.

D.C. United (8-15-4) has won all three games 1-0, with the first two coming on own goals. Bill Hamid had his third consecutive shutout.

D.C. United is 8-0-0 when Acosta scores. Kofi Opare and Lloyd Sam assisted on the goal. D.C. hasn't lost to New England (8-12-5) in its last seven games, going 4-0-3.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, UNION 2, TIE

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Tyrone Mears scored in stoppage time to give Atlanta the tie with Philadelphia.

Mears beat goalkeeper Andre Blake with a header from 16 yards.

Roland Alberg opened the scoring for Philadelphia (8-12-7) in the 18th minute, setting a pass from Giliano Wijnaldum off his chest and punching it past the diving goalkeeper Brad Guzan.