NZ regain Women's Rugby World Cup beating England in final

BELFAST, Ireland — New Zealand restored its supremacy in women's rugby by relieving England of the World Cup by 41-32 in the final on Saturday.

After winning four straight Women's Rugby World Cups, beating England in three finals, the Black Ferns failed to make the semifinals in 2014 and watched England triumph in Paris.

But in benign conditions in Belfast, the New Zealanders came from 14 points down in a grinding first half to win comfortably in the end by nine.

It was only after they scored their seventh and last try, a second by fullback Selica Winiata from a cross-kick by flyhalf Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, in the 69th minute that the Black Ferns made certain of their record-extending fifth title.

