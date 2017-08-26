Olympiakos beats Lamia 1-0, maintains perfect start

ATHENS, Greece — Costas Fortounis' penalty in the 29th minute gave defending champion Olympiakos a 1-0 win over newcomer Lamia in the Greek league on Saturday.

Lamia was nominally the home team, but with its home ground still undergoing renovation, the game was played in Athens.

Olympiakos played with a man down in the last 20 minutes after defender Hrvoje Milic picked up a second yellow card for bringing down an opponent, although TV replays suggested there was no contact between the players.

Olympiakos has won both its games at the start of the season as it seeks a 20th title in 22 years.