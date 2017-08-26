Royals place LHP Danny Duffy on DL with sore elbow

CLEVELAND — Kansas City Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a sore elbow.

Duffy had been scheduled to start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Indians.

Duffy missed a month earlier in the season with a strained right oblique. His latest injury comes as the Royals are trying to stay in the playoff chase. Duffy is 8-8 with a 3.78 ERA in 21 starts.

Kansas City is third in the AL Central and trails first-place Cleveland by seven games. The Royals are 1 1/2 games out in the wild-card race.