Sterling salvages Man City win at Bournemouth, then sees red

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Raheem Sterling struck deep into stoppage time to give Manchester City a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth before being sent off for his celebrations in the Premier League on Saturday.

It looked as though Pep Guardiola was going to be left frustrated for the second time in a week following the home draw against Everton before Sterling's strike looped in off Andrew Surman on the south coast.

Sterling was shown a second yellow card after celebrating among jubilant away fans as Bournemouth was left with nothing to show for a strong showing after City forward Gabriel Jesus had initially cancelled out a fine strike from Charlie Daniels.

Bournemouth has now opened the season with three losses, while City has seven points from nine.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe's shift to a back three helped his side deal with City's wealth of attacking talent for much of the game. The hosts did well to keep the pressure on Guardiola's side in the early stages and it led to them taking the lead in spectacular fashion.

Dan Gosling's cross was headed away from the near-post by Vincent Kompany, only for Daniels to latch onto the loose ball and arrow a drive past goalkeeper Ederson and in off the crossbar from an acute angle in the 13th minute.

While City struggling to get a foothold in the game, Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe almost doubled the advantage. Starting his first Premier League game for the club, the 34-year-old Defoe met Surman's cross but Ederson made a smart save to keep out his effort.

The miss proved costly as City levelled moments later, Jesus taking a swift free-kick to David Silva, whose slide-rule ball back to the Brazilian was converted with ease by the forward in the 21st.

Jesus passed up a opportunity from the next attack, firing debutant Benjamin Mendy's low cross wide when free at the back post.

Silva then blazed over before goalkeeper Asmir Begovic made a decent stop to keep out Danilo as the title favourites started to find their groove.

But Joshua King came close to putting Bournemouth back in front in the second half, with his strike coming back off the inside of Ederson's post.

Guardiola turned to Aguero with 25 minutes remaining as the Argentine forward replaced Bernardo Silva. Aguero was straight into the action, seeing calls for a penalty turned down by referee Mike Dean before firing straight at Begovic.

Nicolas Otamendi should have put City in front but his free header from Kevin De Bruyne's corner hit the frame of the goal.

With time running out, Sergio Aguero could only bend a free kick wide of goal before Howe and Guardiola were involved in an argument on the touchline as the fourth official signalled five minutes of added time.

Those five minutes had almost elapsed when, after King had been denied at the other end, Sterling collected the ball inside a packed Bournemouth box and saw his effort hit Surman and nestle in the corner of Begovic's goal.

Dean then booked Sterling again but there was no time for Bournemouth to take advantage of the dismissal.

___