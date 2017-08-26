Trinity Western's James Linde sprints to silver in Universiade 200 metres

TAIPEI, Taiwan — James Linde sprinted to a silver medal in the 200 metres for Canada's top performance Saturday at the Summer Universiade.

The Trinity Western University student crossed in 20.96 seconds, to finish just behind Jeffrey John of France (20.93).

"I had no idea I was second when I crossed the line so when I saw my name up there I almost teared up," Linde said. "I never expected a medal and that was amazing.

"I haven't competed internationally very much. This is all kind of new and surreal for me. These guys are people I would have thought to be untouchable once upon a time, so this year has been fantastic for me."

Paige Ridout was seventh in the pole vault. Dallyssa Huggins sits seventh after Day 1 of the heptathlon, while Nicole Oudenaarden is 15th.

Brittany Crew and Sarah Mitton made shot put history in qualifying for Sunday's final — it was the first time two Canadians reached the Universiade final.

In swimming, Kennedy Goss was eighth in the women's 400-metre freestyle, while the women's 4x100 medley relay was fifth.

Danielle Brisebois had 10 kills and a block to lift Canada's women's volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Mexico in their 13-16th place classification match. Canada will play Latvia on Sunday.

The women's water polo team dropped a 13-7 decision to the United States in the quarter-finals, and will play in the round for 5th-8th place. Elyse Lemay-Lavoie led Canada with three goals.

Paige Crozon had 15 points to top Canada's women's basketball team in an 80-75 loss to the U.S. in their 5-8th place classification game. Canada will face the Czech Republic on Sunday.