After the bell: Mayweather knocks out McGregor to claim perfect 50-0 record

After months of threats, overly-ambitious predictions and restrained fury, Conor McGregor didn't knock out Floyd Mayweather in the first four or the first two rounds in their Las Vegas superfight on Sunday morning.

Instead, Mayweather knocked out the Irishman in the 10th round to cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time. The now 50-0 American did not put McGregor to the canvas but did nail his own prediction that the fight wouldn't go the full 12 rounds. The stoppage by referee Robert Byrd was a soft one, and Mayweather agreed with a frustrated McGregor that the call was a little premature.

“I thought it was close and I thought it was a little early on the stoppage," the Dubliner said minutes after Byrd separated the pair.

"I get a little wobbly when I’m tired. But get me in the corner and I’ll recover and I’ll come back. There’s a lot on the line here – he should have let me keep going until I hit the floor."

The unwarranted stoppage aside, five-division champion Mayweather was finding his groove the longer the fight went on— but McGregor stunned boxing experts and critics of this "farce" by dominating the early rounds.

Arena scorecards had McGregor 3-1 after four rounds and McGregor was even seen smiling broadly in his corner during that surprising first 12 minutes. Irish fans in the T-Mobile Arena found their voice as the UFC's star man moved fluidly and unpredictably in a tentative and cagey first round, one in which he connected with a solid counter left uppercut to Mayweather's chin.

The second was a chess match. Light feeler punches were traded before Conor began to land on Floyd's face, but his MMA background slowly began to show. Like the fish out of water he truly was, there were several attempts to grip Mayweather's body from behind. McGregor's unorthodox style and unusual movement disturbed Mayweather's rhythm, and referee Byrd was busy as McGregor's holding continued in a third round that began with an encouraging flurry of jabs from the Irishman.

McGregor had Mayweather cornered in the 4th and landed well before catching the American where it hurts with a low blow. This was the strong start a lot had anticipated from the Irishman but fatigue kicked in for the younger man, and Floyd wrestled back momentum with a strong jab to end the round.

There was nervy edge to the celebrity-littered Vegas crowd as a massive upset appeared to be on the cards and local bookmakers faced a huge loss if the underdog prevailed.

The fifth brought a shift of energy with Mayweather showing why he is the king of his sport.

Conor was rocked by two strong combos and the man called "Money" shoved him on the chest after the bell to let him know who was in charge despite it being 3-2 to McGregor at the time.

The sixth began with McGregor being reprimanded for a shower of punches to Mayweather's back. Floyd righted himself, and gradually wore McGregor down before going in for the kill with an accurate one-two. McGregor absorbed the blows and finished the round strong flashing a few strong jabs to Mayweather's nose and even a smile in the Michigan native's direction.

On the jumbo screen above the ring appeared a three-round-apiece scoreline. Excitement and suspense were building with proud boxing fans visibly nervous in their seats, frightened that the reputation of their sport was on the verge of being severely dented.

McGregor's strong start in the 7th highlighted his failings. His shots landed, but they were too soft— despite it being clear to many prior to the contest that the Irishman's best chance was a knockout. Mayweather ended up edging the 7th, but Conor took the eight, and it was all square again after the Crumlin man's fancy footwork afforded him the room to punish Mayweather with a combo to the body and face.

The same pattern of McGregor's beginning rounds, which mirrored his overall peformance, continued in the ninth. Mayweather's trademark defensive genius allowed him to soak up the pressure and dial up the aggression as the round wore on. McGregor, 29, was peppered on the ropes in the final minute and he was forced into the clinch with Mayweather to earn some respite in his corner.

With Mayweather now 5-4 up, Conor trudged out for the tenth and was outclassed by the man 11 years his senior. Several trips to the ropes in quick succession made it clear Floyd was wearing the Irishman down.

When Floyd's final vicious hits landed, McGregor was still standing— and many were annoyed when referee Byrd ended it. However, even if the fight continued, the smart money was on Floyd doing what he does best: grinding out a points victory.

Mayweather will retire with a perfect record, with his title as the greatest defensive pugilist ever secured. McGregor said he enjoyed the experience, lauded his opponent's composure on the night and promised a UFC return.