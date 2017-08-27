AP source: Alabama lineman Raekwon Davis shot at bar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis shot at a Tuscaloosa bar, according to a person with knowledge of the incident.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's spokesman Jason Powell said a 20-year-old was shot in the right leg while standing outside of Bar 17 early Sunday. Powell said in a statement the injury was minor, but he did not identify the victim.

The person who confirmed it was Davis was not authorized to release that information and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The Tuscaloosa News first reported that Davis was shot.

The sheriff's statement said the victim wasn't co-operative with investigators who spoke to him at a Tuscaloosa hospital.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement that Davis's injury does not appear to be serious, but didn't elaborate on what happened.

"Our concern at this time is for Raekwon and his health," Saban said. "While this does not appear to be a serious medical situation, Raekwon is still being evaluated."

The top-ranked Crimson Tide opens Saturday against No. 3 Florida State, and the 6-foot-7, 306-pound Davis is a potential starter.

Alabama is replacing defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Dalvin Tomlinson.

___