Appendicitis forces American Michelle Wie out of CP Women's Open in Ottawa

OTTAWA — American star Michelle Wie was forced to withdraw from the CP Women's Open with appendicitis on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was scheduled to have her appendix removed at Ottawa Hospital later Sunday.

Wie's manager with IMG Golf announced the news in a statement, saying "further details on her condition will be provided when available."

Wie was tied for 23rd, six strokes behind leaders Mo Martin and Nicole Broch Larsen through three rounds at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.