Bumrah maiden five-for holds Sri Lanka to 217-9 in 3rd ODI

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka — Jasprit Bumrah overshadowed a composed 80 from Lahiru Thirimanne on his international return after more than a year with a maiden five-wicket haul, as the fast bowler helped India restrict Sri Lanka to 217 for nine in the third one-day international on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedara won the toss and elected to bat first but his batsmen failed to make a good start, losing two wickets for 28.

But Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal shared 72 for the third wicket to steady the innings. Chandimal scored 36 before being caught by Bumrah off seamer Hardik Pandya.

Sri Lanka's middle and lower middle order failed to capitalize on the recovery as the India bowlers picked up wickets regularly.

Thirimanne, playing his first international match since June 2016, scored 80 off 105 deliveries including five boundaries and a six.

Bumrah returned five for 27 in 10 overs.