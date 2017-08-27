Canadian women advance to gold medal game at wheelchair basketball Americas Cup

CALI, Columbia — Kady Dandeneau scored a game-high 18 points as Canada's women's wheelchair basketball advanced to the gold medal game at the Americas Cup after a 69-32 win over Argentina on Sunday.

The Canadians will take on the United States for gold on Tuesday.

Arinn Young and Erica Gavel chipped in with 12 points apiece for Canada.

Meanwhile, Patrick Anderson had 22 points and 15 rebounds in the Canadian men's 68-49 victory over Argentina. Nik Goncin added 21 points and nine rebounds.