CBS to buy troubled Australian broadcaster Ten Network

CANBERRA, Australia — An administrator says troubled Australian television broadcaster Ten Network will be sold to U.S. giant CBS Corp. subject to approval of Australia's foreign ownership regulator.

Administrator KordaMentha said in a statement on Monday the New York-based CBS had "entered into binding transaction documents" to buy the Sydney-based network's owner, Ten Network Holdings Ltd.

CBS is the biggest creditor of Australia's third most popular three-to-air commercial TV network that went into voluntary administration in June.

KordaMentha says the sale is subject to conditions including approval by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.