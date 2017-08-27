McCann, Astros rally to beat Angels 7-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brian McCann tripled with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Sunday.

Jose Altuve sparked the winning rally with a two-out single against Cam Bedrosian (3-3). Josh Reddick then singled and Yuli Gurriel walked before McCann's drive just got over a leaping Mike Trout in centre field, giving Houston a 7-5 lead.

The Angels loaded the bases against Ken Giles in the ninth, but designated hitter Albert Pujols flied out to centre field to end the game. Giles earned his 26th save.

McCann also singled in a run in the fourth, helping Houston to a 4-0 lead. Altuve connected for his 20th homer and Reddick finished with three hits.

The American League-leading Astros (79-51) took two of three in the weekend series while they worried about Hurricane Harvey's damage back home.

"It's really sad to watch the scenes and see the news and we're glued to everything that's going on," manager A.J. Hinch said.

The Angels (66-65) fell 1 1/2 games back of Minnesota in the race for the second AL wild card.

Los Angeles erased a five-run deficit on its way to a 7-6 victory on Saturday night. It put together another big rally in the series finale.

Ben Revere got the Angels on the board with a three-run double in the fifth and Luis Valbuena belted a two-run homer against Joe Musgrove (6-8) in the sixth, making it 5-4 Los Angeles.

Houston right-hander Charlie Morton allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. Ricky Nolasco got the start for Los Angeles and was charged with four runs and six hits in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Hinch said SS Carlos Correa (thumb) was expected to play Sunday for Triple-A Fresno. He has been out of the Houston lineup since July 17. ... RHP Will Harris (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list.

Angels: Manager Mike Scioscia said 3B Yunel Escobar (oblique) will begin a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday or Wednesday but didn't say exactly where. Escobar has been out since Aug. 6.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Mike Fiers (8-8, 4.17 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday at home against the Texas Rangers, provided the game isn't delayed because of Hurricane Harvey. Fiers pitched seven solid innings in a 6-1 win against Washington in his previous start on Wednesday.