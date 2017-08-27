MLS Capsules

MONTREAL — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice, Jozy Altidore added a goal and MLS-leading Toronto FC beat the Montreal Impact 3-1 on Sunday to run its unbeaten streak to nine games.

With seven games left in the regular season, Toronto (16-3-8) remained on pace for the most points in MLS history. Toronto has 56 points, 12 shy of the league record set by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1998. The Reds also improved their MLS-best road record to 6-3-5.

Ignacio Piatti scored his 15th goal for Montreal (10-9-6) in second-half stoppage time.

Altidore sold a heavy fall to the ground to referee Robert Sibiga when he felt Blerim Dzemaili's hand on his back, giving Toronto a free kick from about 22 yards in front of the Montreal goal.

Giovinco left goalkeeper Evan Bush no chance as he curled it over the wall and inside the near post in the 41st minute. Altidore connected in the 52nd minute for his 11th goal.

After Piatti cut it to 2-1, Giovinco added his 15th goal in the final seconds.

EARTHQUAKES 3, GALAXY 0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Valeri Qazaishvili scored his second goal in three games and San Jose beat the Los Angeles to snap a three-game winless streak.

Los Angeles (6-14-10) is winless in its last 10 matches and has lost four in a row.

Qazaishvili gave San Jose (10-11-6) a 1-0 lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Shea Salinas' corner kick slipped untouched to the far side of the area, where Qazaishvili first-timed a shot that deflected slightly off defender Dave Romney and into the net.

Marco Urena tapped it past a charging Jon Kempin in the 80th minute, and Chris Wondolowski added a goal, his 11th of the season, in stoppage time.