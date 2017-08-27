Morrison's 10th-inning homer leads Rays past Cardinals 3-2

ST. LOUIS — Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Sunday.

Morrison drove a 97-mph fastball from Sam Tuivailala into the right- centre field bleachers with one out in the 10th inning for 31st homer this season, a career high.

Sergio Romo (3-1) threw a scoreless ninth, and Alex Colome worked a scoreless 10th for his major league-leading 39th save in 44 chances.

All five runs in the game were scored on solo homers.

The win was the Rays' third in four games and fifth in seven as they attempt to chase down a wild-card spot. Tampa Bay improved to 8-5 in extra innings.

Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer allowed one run and five hits over seven innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one.

Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking three.

Morrison reached 30 homers in a season for the fourth time in his eight-year career with his drive in the fourth. Brad Miller's homer in the seventh made it 2-0.

Kolten Wong went deep in the eighth to make it 2-1. It was his second homer in three games and fourth of the season.

The Rays loaded the bases in the eighth against three Cardinals relievers, but John Brebbia struck out Miller to end the threat.

Matt Carpenter tied it in the eighth with his 17th homer this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: 3B Jedd Gyorko (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and could miss a few weeks. 1B Luke Voit was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Cardinals GM Mike Girsch and manager Mike Matheny said Carpenter could see time at third with Gyorko out. . LHP Kevin Siegrist (left forearm) could return from a rehab assignment later this week.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Austin Pruitt (6-4, 5.76) opened a three-game series in Kansas City on Monday. He has allowed 11 runs and 18 hits over 10 2/3 innings in his last two starts.

Cardinals: After an off day Monday, RHP Luke Weaver (2-1, 2.31) will open a three-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday. He struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings in his last start.

