Sports

Sunday's Games

Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Minnesota 7 Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 10 Seattle 1

Cleveland 12 Kansas City 0

Baltimore 2 Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 1

Houston 7 L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 8 Texas 3

National League

Miami 6 San Diego 2

Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 2

Colorado 3 Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 6 Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 11 San Francisco 0

Milwaukee 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

N.Y. Mets 6 Washington 5 (1st game)

Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Interleague

Tampa Bay 3 St. Louis 2 (10 innings)

---

MLS

Toronto FC 3 Montreal 1

San Jose 3 Los Angeles 0

Portland 1 Seattle 1

---

NFL Pre-season

Chicago 19 Tennessee 7

Washington 23 Cincinnati 17

Minnesota 32 San Francisco 31

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular