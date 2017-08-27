U Sports Roundup: Western starts season with 66-3 rout over York
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Chris Merchant threw for two touchdown passes and Cedric Joseph ran in two scores as the Western Mustangs began their U Sports football season on Sunday with a 66-3 rout of the York Lions.
Merchant completed 11-of-23 passes for 221 yards and was intercepted once. Stevenson Bone threw for another 151 yards on 4-for-4 passing with one touchdown.
Receiver Brett Ellerman caught two touchdown passes and Malik Besseghieur had the other for Western (1-0). Bone contributed with a rushing touchdown, Cole Majoroa ran a punt return in for a score and Bleaka Kabamba turned an interception into a TD.
York (0-1) quarterback Brett Hunchak threw for 176 yards and was intercepted twice.
---
GEE-GEES 24 GRYPHONS 21 (2OT)
GUELPH, Ont. — Lewis Ward's 28-yard field goal on the final play of double overtime gave Ottawa (1-0) a win over the Gryphons (0-1).
---
GOLDEN HAWKS 39 VARSITY BLUES 0
WATERLOO, Ont. — Michael Knevel threw for 341 yards and a touchdown as Laurier (1-0) blanked Toronto (0-1).
---
WARRIORS 54 LANCERS 33
WINDSOR, Ont. — Lucas McConnell overcame two interceptions, throwing for 113 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Waterloo (1-0) over the Lancers (0-1).
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why Halifax's CAO, not chief planner, deserves to be fired
-
After the bell: Mayweather knocks out McGregor to claim perfect 50-0 record
-
Canadians were among the first to help New Orleans during Katrina. This is their story
-
Man walking on Bedford Highway hit by impaired driver: Halifax police