Bills trade linebacker Ragland to Chiefs for 4th-round pick
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Linebacker Reggie Ragland will get a fresh start in Kansas City after the Chiefs acquired the second-year player in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.
In exchange, the Bills acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft.
The Chiefs land a player with the potential of being an upgrade for Josh Mauga, who was released earlier in the day. Ragland also gets a chance to play in a three-lineman, four-linebacker-styled
For the Bills, they cut ties with a 2016 second-round draft pick who was in jeopardy of being cut this weekend when teams establish their 53-player roster.
The Bills drafted Ragland because he was considered an ideal fit in former coach Rex Ryan's
Ragland missed all of last season after tearing a ligament in his left knee during training camp.
AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.
