Bills trade linebacker Ragland to Chiefs for 4th-round pick

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Linebacker Reggie Ragland will get a fresh start in Kansas City after the Chiefs acquired the second-year player in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

In exchange, the Bills acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The Chiefs land a player with the potential of being an upgrade for Josh Mauga, who was released earlier in the day. Ragland also gets a chance to play in a three-lineman, four-linebacker-styled defence , which he was accustomed to at Alabama.

For the Bills, they cut ties with a 2016 second-round draft pick who was in jeopardy of being cut this weekend when teams establish their 53-player roster.

The Bills drafted Ragland because he was considered an ideal fit in former coach Rex Ryan's defence . That changed when Ryan was fired and replaced by Sean McDermott, who prefers a 4-3 system.

Ragland missed all of last season after tearing a ligament in his left knee during training camp.

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

___