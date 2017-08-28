Campazzo leads Argentina over Canada in group stage of Americup tournament

BAHIA BLANCA, Argentina — Facundo Campazzo scored 23 points and Gabriel Deck added 20 points and nine rebounds as Argentina defeated Canada 92-89 in overtime on Monday in group play at the Americup exhibition basketball tournament.

Brady Heslip led Canada (0-2) with 24 points, Xavier Rathan-Mayes added 17 points and five assists and Olivier Hanlan had 16 points in 25 minutes of action before fouling out. Andrew Nicholson dominated the glass and finished the game with 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Canada, which opened the tournament with a loss to the Virgin Islands on Sunday night, will close out group play on Tuesday against Venezuela.

"Two great teams who played with a lot of passion and a lot of heart," said Canadian head coach Roy Rana. "These are the games as a player you love to be in and as a fan love to watch.

"Credit to both teams as they left everything on the floor. Thought we made a lot of great strides and now the challenge will be consistency to try and have the same effort for tomorrow."

Trailing No. 6-ranked Argentina 25-16 after the first quarter, Canada closed the gap to 39-36 late in the half and took its first lead of the game with just 20 seconds to go in the quarter. But Argentina answered with a three at the buzzer to take a 42-40 lead into half-time.

A back-and-forth third quarter saw the lead change hands several times, with the Canadians carrying a 55-53 lead into the final frame.

Heslip knocked down a three-pointer with 50 seconds to play in the fourth to extend Canada's lead to 78-75. But, tied 79-79 with five seconds to play, Heslip couldn't get a deep three-pointer to drop, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, a Rathan-Mayes jumper at 2:42 had Canada up 86-83 before Campazzo knocked down three of to seal the win for Argentina.

"Our ball club came out and showed how much passion we had for the game," said Rathan-Mayes. "We executed almost as much as we needed to."